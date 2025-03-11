Cyberabad Police Arrest Three for Supplying 700 Kg of Spurious Seeds to Farmers

Three people were arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) for their involvement in a seed fraud case as part of a significant crackdown on an agriculture scam. While delivering 700 kg of phony seeds that were supposed to be given to farmers, the defendants were apprehended. Authorities also confiscated the transport truck.

Aluri Madan, Adarsh, and G. Uday, all Kurnool residents, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a network that supplied counterfeit seeds. Adarsh and Uday helped move the fake seeds to several places, while Madan procured them from Karnataka sources, the police said.

Authorities believe this farming crisis has affected several farmers, who were unknowingly purchasing these low-quality seeds. “This illegal trade is a serious offense, as it cheats farmers and impacts crop yields,” said a police official.

The case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The police have urged farmers to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities related to seed distribution.