Do's and Don't s for children affected with MIS-C

Hyderabad: Covid-related inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) which is a post-Covid complication majorly seen in children can be controlled in six months. Explaining what measures can be taken, experts of City suggested a few do's and don'ts for parents to follow



Dr Md Iqbal Jaweed, Chairman (Press and Publicity), IMA, briefing about seriousness of the syndrome, said "MIS-C is a serious condition that appears to be linked to Coronavirus. Most children who become infected with the virus have only a mild illness. But in those who go on to develop MIS-C, some organs and tissues, such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes become severely inflamed. Signs and symptoms depend on which areas of the body are affected."

"As the trials are still on for vaccination of children, it takes time for development of vaccine. America and other countries recently started vaccination for 2-15 year olds. It might take 8 more months for India to do that, as we are yet in stage one of vaccination. So, considering the situations, we must ensure that we follow 100 per cent preventive measures to protect children and must take intense care," he added. "All mothers should be encouraged to breastfeed their children at least for two years. All such mothers should be givenpreferential vaccinated so that they may transfer the antibodies through their milk. All those who have weaned can restart lactation by a simple process. Children should be vaccinated after the breast-feeding age with a safe vaccine as soon as it is available. Fresh milk from local animals should be given to children as they contain antibodies which increase the general immunity," said a pediatrician from Apollo Cradle.

Do's

♥ Expose to sunlight for 30 minutes every day

♥ Drink Unboiled milk (It has more antibodies)

♥ Keep hands clean. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

♥ Avoid people who are sick. In particular, avoid people who are coughing, sneezing or showing other signs that indicate they might be sick and contagious

♥ Practice social distancing. This means that you and your child should stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people when outside of your home

Don't

♥ Don't eat salty foods and Follow "No salt diet"

♥ Reduce use of smartphone ( It lowers immunity in children)

♥ Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth. Encourage your child to follow your lead and avoid touching his or her face.

♥ Don't touch doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, countertops, tables, chairs, desks, keyboards, faucets, sinks and toilets without using sanitiser

♥ Don't go to crowded places