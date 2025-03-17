Erratic water supply irks residents in many areas

Hyderabad: The rising temperatures, coupled with ongoing water pipeline maintenance in the city, particularly in the western areas, have resulted in an irregular drinking water supply. In some locations, residents are receiving water only once every four to five days, and even then, at very low pressure.

Despite the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) claiming to be making all efforts to provide maximum piped water supply, several localities continue to face acute water shortages. This may be attributed to the declining groundwater levels, even though the city received ample rainfall last monsoon. According to recent data, groundwater levels in GHMC limits have dropped by an average of 9.46 meters below ground level (BGL). Additionally, ongoing pipeline maintenance work in several areas has led to irregular water supply. Some residents have suggested that increasing water supply during the summer season would be a better solution.

For the past two months, residents of Bachupally and Nizampet have been receiving water at irregular times with very low pressure. Due to the lack of a temporary solution from the water board, they are forced to rely on private tankers. A similar situation is being witnessed in Kondapur and several northern parts of the city, including RK Puram, Sainikpuri, and Malkajgiri.

“We are tired of repeatedly complaining to the water board about the irregular supply, but our concerns have gone unheard. Last month, we received water once every four days, and now it has worsened to once every five days, with very low pressure. Considering the rising temperatures, it would be better if the board increased the water supply,” said Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet.

“We don’t know why we are not receiving water on time. Currently, we get water once every five days, and that too at very low pressure. Even when we book water tankers, they get canceled automatically, leaving us no choice but to rely on private tankers. Despite multiple complaints to the concerned water board officials, no concrete measures have been taken,” said a resident of Bachupally.

Srinivas, a resident of Malkajgiri, echoed the same concerns, stating, “Whenever we complain to the officials, they insist that water is being supplied, but the ground reality is that we are not receiving it on time.”