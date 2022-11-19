Expand operations to Tier II cities of TS: KTR to IT sector

Hyderabad: IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a new office of L&T Infotech at the L&T Metro Building in Hitec City.

Speaking at the event, he said as the State government invested heavily in plug and play infrastructure in tier II cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Adilabad, companies should expand their operations to tier II cities.

"Not all functions need to be done from Hyderabad. There is plenty of work that can be pushed to tier II cities. The boys and girls from smaller towns have more fire in their belly; they don't want to move to Bengaluru or Hyderabad or any other metro unless there is a compulsive need."

KTR applauded engineering, degree students from tier II cities who not only possess more zeal, but also want to prove themselves to rest of the world. "They should be given opportunities to compete. Covid pandemic has taught that targets could be achieved even if people work from home. Metrics will not be affected if companies operate from tire II cities, "he added .

While highlighting the infrastructure development in Hyderabad, the minister said the Elevated Bus Rapid Transport System (eBRTS) from Nizampet to financial district would be developed. Two more flyovers in the IT corridor are ready; they would be inaugurated soon.

He urged people to use public transport. "If the stakeholders of the L&T Metro building come forward, a skywalk, like the one at Rajeha IT park, can be built; the government will extend support, Rao added.