FDP on cyber security, forensics launched at JNTUH

Hyderabad: The 15-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Cybersecurity and Forensics was launched on Monday at JNTUH.

Director of DEIS Dr R Sridevi Garu explained the activities of the Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security. 51 faculty members from engineering colleges have registered for this programme.

This programme will not only provide advanced knowledge and skills to faculty members in the fields of cyber security and forensics, but will also play a key role in promoting innovation and academic collaborations.

