Flexis turn damocles’ swords post heavy winds, rains

Hyderabad: The flexi pole advertising boards, which were installed along the city roads, have been left in a state of disarray following the severe winds and heavy rain that occurred on Thursday. These boards were installed illegally, and with gusty storms are now dangling dangerously

It has been noted that strong winds and heavy rainfall have caused boards to collapse onto several major roads in the city, resulting in damage to both the roads and passing vehicles. Flex banners are now hanging precariously along various stretches, including Nampally, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, Banjara Hills, Sri Nagar Colony, Vijay Nagar Colony, Saidabad, and Malakpet, among others. These banners were recently put up for the festival.

Similarly, the motorists have expressed serious concerns about the conditions on the PVNR Expressway, particularly regarding the flexis that are affixed to wooden frames and secured to poles. These flexis are deteriorating and falling onto vehicles. Another significant issue is that nails from the boards are dropping onto the roadway, leading to flat tyres. “If a car gets a flat, just think about the difficulties the passengers will encounter. Finding someone to fix the car on the Expressway is a major challenge,” remarked Salauddin, a cab driver.

Additionally, these flexis have been observed along the Chandrayangutta, Santoshnagar, Bahadurpura, Dilsukhnagar, Pahadishareef, and Shamshabad roads, where numerous boards are affixed to central or roadside poles. It is essential for the Municipal Corporation to take action by removing these boards and penalising those responsible for their placement.

The motorists urged the GHMC to swiftly remove the boards throughout the city and take decisive action.