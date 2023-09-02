General Manager, SCR Inspects the Progress of Satellite Terminal Works at Charlapally Railway Station

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway conducted a detailed inspection of Charlapally Satellite terminal on Saturday.





Arun Kumar Jain conducted an extensive inspection of the on-going works at Charlapalliy station which is being developed as a new and alternate coaching terminal for twin cities. The General Manager was briefed about the progress of infrastructural works and other passenger amenity related works by the officials. Also inspected several works which are in progress including widening of existing island platform, New Platform along with new line for MMTS trains, 2 Cover over Platforms (COP) on new Platforms and 1 COP on existing Platform, Extension of Foot over Bridge for new High-level platforms, Water pedestals on both the new platforms and island platform, Lighting arrangements on new and island platforms.













Arun Kumar Jain,GM,SCR stated that Charlapally Railway station will become the fourth major passenger terminal in the twin cities. The new terminal is being developed with modern facilities on par with airports.











Development of Charlapally Railway station as an alternate coaching terminal has been sanctioned by the Railway Board with a detailed revised estimate cost of Rs 221 crores. The works are under execution under phase- I & II for which tenders have already been awarded and it is targeted to complete the works by the end of 2023. The station also comes under MMTS Phase – II project and several facilities are coming up as part of it also. In the current year budget, Rs 82 crores has been allocated for the Charlapally satellite terminal development. It is also proposed to construct “All Weather covered shed” for pit lines at Charlapally and the same has been sent to Railway Board for sanction.

