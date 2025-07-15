Give me blood; I will be at peace: Oracle Swarnalatha

Hyderabad: In a powerful display during the Rangam ritual at the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Lashkar Jatara, Oracle Swarnalatha made a chilling demand for blood sacrifice, predicting both divine blessings and dire warnings for the state and the nation.

Standing atop a clay pot and invoking the goddess Mahankali, Swarnalatha declared, “I want blood. I have been asking for this for many years but you are not listening. If I turn my eyes red, all the villages will fall into chaos. If not the blood of a four-legged animal, give me that of a two-legged one. Only then will I be at peace.”

While accepting worship from devotees during the Bonalu festival, she said she had been holding back her anger. “If I show it, you will not be able to withstand it,” she cautioned. Swarnalatha also warned of a terrible epidemic and fire accidents in the coming days, urging people to remain alert.

Despite the dire warnings, the Oracle assured that the responsibility of protecting the state and the country lies with the goddess herself. She promised that all who worship Mahankali sincerely would be protected and blessed.

Swarnalatha also predicted abundant rainfall this year, along with bountiful harvests for farmers. She called on devotees to offer saaka (offerings) consisting of pappu, bellam, and pasupu (lentils, jaggery, turmeric) every week for five consecutive weeks.

The ritual was part of a vibrant procession featuring the festival idol of the goddess carried atop an elephant. The event showcased colourful tableaux depicting Telangana’s folk culture, with Pothuraju dancing energetically to the beats of Teen Maar. A large number of devotees joined the grand celebration, turning the lanes of Lashkar into a sea of faith and festivity.