Harish slams Congress over pending DA hike, neglect of employees

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the Congress government’s neglect of State employees and its unfulfilled promises.

Addressing a press conference at Siddipet, Harish Rao pointed out that on the same day the Central Government approved a three per cent DA hike for its employees, the Telangana government failed to extend similar benefits.

“In Telangana, five DAs are pending. Before the elections, Revanth Reddy had promised to immediately clear two of them. Instead, the number has now risen to five, reflecting this government’s apathy towards employees,” he alleged.

Rao further accused the Congress government of prioritising the release of contractor bills to earn commissions while ignoring the welfare of government employees, teachers, and staff. He recalled that under KCR’s leadership, Telangana employees enjoyed higher salaries than their central counterparts.

Highlighting BRS’s record, he said KCR had sanctioned a 42 per cent PRC followed by another 31 per cent hike, totalling 73 per cent — a record in the country. Even before the pandemic, DAs were released on time, he added.

He criticised the Congress for failing to keep its promises of clearing arrears, restoring the old pension scheme, and announcing PRC within six months. “Across 28 states in the country, no government has five DAs pending. Unfortunately, Telangana holds this record under Revanth Reddy’s rule. It has been 22 months, yet there is no clarity on PRC or DA. Employees had hoped for an announcement during Dasara, but were left deeply disappointed,” Rao said.