Harish slams Revanth over constant flip-flops

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accusing him of compromising the interests of Telangana and misleading its people.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao said that Revanth Reddy, who leaked to the media that he would boycott a Delhi meeting if Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacharla project was discussed, rushed to Delhi at midnight. What prompted this sudden trip? What secret understanding was reached in the dead of night? Earlier, Revanth Reddy declared in the Assembly that he would not attend the NITI Aayog meeting. Yet later, he did attend it. Even a chameleon would feel ashamed at his constant flip-flops, alleged Harish Rao.

Pointing out that in today’s press meet, Revanth falsely claimed that Banakacharla was not on the agenda. In reality, it was the first item on the agenda. While Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu confirmed discussions on Banakacharla and the formation of a committee, Revanth denied any such discussion. Is this the level of honesty expected from a Chief Minister? Telangana’s people elected Revanth Reddy to protect their interests, not to serve Andhra Pradesh or pay political ‘guru dakshina’ to Chandrababu Naidu. The truth is like fire; it cannot be hidden.

Harish Rao demanded that Revanth apologise to the people of Telangana for misleading them. “Revanth Reddy’s fabrications amount to betrayal. He is proving himself to be a traitor to Telangana, while Uttam Kumar Reddy plays along,” he said. He accused the Congress government of running under the remote control of BJP and TDP. “Even Congress MLAs admit that TDP agents have infiltrated their cadre. Revanth, who earlier said there was no point in a meeting on Banakacharla, has now agreed to the formation of a committee,” Harish Rao questioned.

Harish Rao pointed out that the Central Water Commission, GRMB, and the Polavaram Project Authority had all rejected the pre-feasibility report for Banakacharla. “These statutory bodies, created through Parliament, denied approvals. How then did the Centre convene this meeting? Why did Revanth agree to a committee? His actions are nothing short of signing a death warrant for Telangana,” Rao asked. He warned that as long as K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS were present, they would not tolerate any injustice to Telangana. “Both BJP and Congress are working against the interests of Telangana,” he added.

Harish Rao concluded with a demand, “Revanth must offer an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for today’s betrayal. BRS will never accept Banakacharla under any circumstances. We demand an all-party delegation to Delhi. For us, the state’s interests are paramount, not petty politics.”