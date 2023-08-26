Harish: State should be in hands of a strong leader; not wrong leader

Hyderabad: Stressing that everyone should think whether they want a strong leader or a bad leader, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said the State should be in the hands of a strong leader and not of a wrong leader.

Speaking at a gathering of doctors led by the Telangana Indian Medical Association (IMA) president BN Rao, who along with several other doctors joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan, here, he said while politics was an opportunity for posts for many leaders, for the CM development was a task with good governance. He recalled the development achieved up in the State in the last nine years.

The minister said in the past in order to study MBBS one had to go to neighbouring countries, but today there were opportunities to study MBBS while staying in Telangana.

“Things that are good for people are not seen much in newspapers and if others are scolded, they are given more priority in news. People should think whether they want a paper leader or a proper leader,” said Rao.

The minister said Hyderabad has grown as a health hub and into a pharma hub.

“We have developed so much that what Telangana practices today, the country follows it tomorrow. Thirty-eight per cent of rural awards went to Telangana. The Centre has copied the Telangana scheme of providing water to every household through the Mission Bhagiratha as Har Ghar Jal. For the Mission Kakatiya the Centre has come up with Amrit Sarovar,” said Rao.

The minister informed that institutional deliveries were 100 per cent in the government hospitals due to schemes like KCR kit and nutrition kit. In 2014 thirty per cent of deliveries were done in the government hospitals, but today it has reached 72.8 per cent. ‘The rural economy has been boosted by strengthening the agricultural sector.’