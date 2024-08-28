HCSC to host National Physical Security Sumit 2024

Hyderabad City Security Council to Host the National Physical Security Summit 2024, “The Evolutionary Aspects of Physical Security in the Digital Era.

Hyderabad, India 28th August 2024, The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is thrilled to announce the upcoming National Physical Security Summit 2024, “The Evolutionary Aspects of Physical Security in the Digital Era, a flagship event focused on an aim of sensitising our citizens towards enhanced consciousness for a safe & Secure Society. This event is sponsored by Association of Private Security Agencies (APSA).

The growth of Hyderabad as a global city will pose new challenges in ensuring foolproof security measures that are aligned with the Global standards and hence this aspect needs a review. Today, the role of private security has become increasingly demanding and their services in the society are inescapable. The physical security sector is currently undergoing a transformation to effectively tackle the challenges of this digital age.

The summit will take place on 30th August 2024 at Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, Banjara Hills Road number 12, bringing together influential leaders, experts, and advocates to foster dialogue and drive positive change in creating safer environments for the same.

In this regard, the Private Security with a presence of almost 4 Lakh security Guards across the state of Telangana, plays a vital role and they need to be an integral element of the overall security mechanism of the state and hence an urgent need to integrate them into the security systems of the society by enhanced interactions at all levels. There is also an urgent need to know about the best global practices towards safety and Security and to adopt relevant practices towards enhancing the overall Safety and Security in the society.

There is an urgent need to engage citizens in the Safety and Security concerns of our society, in a proactive manner, fostering leadership and creating a culture of security awareness. A security-conscious society is key to achieving a safe and secure environment for all & this summit would try to create a launch pad towards such initiatives.

Today, we are also unveiling the official logo for Physical Security Forum which is one of the Active Forums of our Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC). This logo represents our collective commitment to the evolution and modernization of the physical security landscape in Telangana and across the nation.

The Physical Security Summit 2024 will feature a series of panel discussions that delved into the rapidly changing landscape of physical security. Experts from various sectors, including corporate security, law enforcement, and educational institutions, shared their insights on the challenges and opportunities in adapting to these changes. The discussions emphasized the need for the private sector to evolve quickly in partnership with the government to ensure a resilient and secure society.

About Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC):

The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is a not-for-profit society that brings together the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, various establishments, government agencies, and citizens to promote safety and security in the city. HCSC actively works towards enhancing safety in various domains, including women's safety, traffic safety, infrastructure security, and cybersecurity. Through collaborations and partnerships, HCSC strives to create awareness, implement effective strategies, and drive positive change in ensuring a secure environment for all.

Members Attended:

1) Shri. K. Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, Chairman HCSC

2) Shri. Vikram Singh Mann IPS, Additional Commissioner Law and Order, Convenor HCSC

3) Shri. C. Shekar Reddy, Secretary General HCSC

4) Shri. Col K.S Rao Joint Secretary Physical Security Forum, HCSC

5) Shri. Bhaskar Reddy, EC Member HCSC

6) Sri Rajshekhar Reddy Jt. Secretary Traffic Forum HCSC

7) Sri P Prashant Kumar Jt. Secretary CSR forum HCSC

8) Sri Bharani Kumar Aroll, Advisor HCSC And other Joint secretaries from HCSC











