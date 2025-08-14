  • Menu
HMWSSB chief tells officials to be on toes
Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the state and the Meteorological Department forecasting that they will continue for another four days, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy has directed officials to remain on high alert and take all necessary preventive measures to ensure public safety.

Chairing a review, the MD instructed Emergency Response Teams (ERT) to be ready round the clock and to pay special attention to sewage overflow issues. GHMC and HYDRA have already identified 141 waterlogging hotspots in the city. Officials were told to monitor these locations closely and immediately carry out desilting works if manholes overflow.

