HMWSSB reviews sewage issue at MNJ Cancer Hospital

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board executive director Mayank Mittal on Wednesday reviewed the issue of sewage overflow at Lakdikapool MNJ Cancer Hospital.

During the inspection, 400 mm dia RCC sewerage line tunneling work being carried out under the auspices of the Project Division was reviewed. Also, the officials were advised to complete the work quickly for permanent measures to divert the sewage load at the Cancer Hospital and prevent frequent overflow.