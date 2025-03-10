Holi special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of Holi festival, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.

Train no-07715 (Charlapalli – Gorakhpur) will depart at Charlapalli at 2 pm and will arrive at Gorakhpur at 5 am and date of journey is on March 10. Train no-07716 (Gorakhpur – Charlapalli) will depart at Gorakhpur at 8 am and will arrive at Charlappalli 11.30 pm and date of journey is on March 12. These special trains will stop at Kazipet, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, V L Jhansi, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti Stations in both the directions.

Train no -07717 (Kacheguda – Hisar) will depart at Kacheguda at 5.30 pm and will arrive Hisar at 2.05 pm and date of journey is on March 13. Train no -07718 (Hisar – Kacheguda) will depart at Hisar at 11.15 pm and will arrive Kacheguda at 9.30 pm and date of journey is on March 16.

These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Udhna, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsor, Neemach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera Junction, Ringus, Sikar Junction, Nawalgarh, Jhunjunu, Chirawa, Loharu Junction and Sadulpur Junction in both the directions. These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.