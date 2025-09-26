Hyd’bad set for epoch-making milestone in sewage treatment

In a significant step towards becoming a model city for sustainable urban management, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate six newly constructed Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and lay the foundation stone for 39 more in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) region tomorrow. This initiative represents a massive expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment capacity. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is spearheading this ambitious project to ensure 100 per cent treatment of the city’s wastewater.

Hyderabad currently generates 1,950 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage. Legacy STPs, built in 2008-09, had a combined capacity of 772 MLD. Between 2022 and 2025, 20 new STPs were taken on, with a total capacity of 1,106 MLD. Of these, 17 plants (970.5 MLD) are already operational, while the remaining three (113.5 MLD) are expected to be completed by October 2025. With these additions, the city will soon have 45 STPs with a total capacity of 1,878 MLD, allowing for complete sewage treatment within GHMC limits.

To meet future needs, the state has a master plan to handle a projected sewage generation of 2,800 MLD by 2036. Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the government has sanctioned 39 new STPs with a combined capacity of 972 MLD across municipalities within the ORR. These plants, costing Rs 3,849.10 crore, are expected to be completed by 2026, increasing the city’s treatment capacity to 2,850 MLD, which will be sufficient for the next decade.

A key goal of this initiative is to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Musi River and city lakes. Existing STPs along the Musi include Amberpet (339 MLD), Nagole (172 MLD), Nallacheruvu (30 MLD), and Attapur (51 MLD). Recent upgrades have further enhanced capacity, with 723 MLD under construction in 2024-25 alone at Amberpet, Nagole, Nallacheruvu, and Attapur. By 2027, STPs along the Musi corridor will reach a capacity of 1,549 MLD. Additionally, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared to lay trunk lines along the Musi River to permanently divert sewage, with an estimated cost of Rs 4,700 crore.

With these expansions, Hyderabad is on track to become one of the first Indian metros to achieve full sewage treatment coverage. This will not only reduce river and lake pollution but also provide a reliable source of treated water for agriculture, industry, and non-potable urban use.

The inauguration of six STPs and the laying of the foundation for 39 new ones mark a transformative chapter in Hyderabad’s infrastructure growth, setting a new standard for other cities striving to balance rapid urbanisation with environmental responsibility.