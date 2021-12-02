Hyderabad: Bandlaguda RTA office lies in utter neglect

Chandrayangutta: The Road Transport Authority office at Bandlaguda in Old City, which was opened in 2015, lies in utter neglect sans basic facilities such as drinking water, proper toilets, road, licence test track besides a gate to secure its environs. The south zone RTA office, which was earlier at Kishanbagh, was shifted to Bandlaguda in 2015 and since then there is no main gate at the RTA office.

"For the last several years, the officers from RTA and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been inspecting the office premises to set up a main gate, but there is no headway in the matter," said Md Mahmood Hussain Makke, a social activist from Old City.

Last year, the works to erect a gate were finally grounded and the area was dug-up, however, they were stopped in the middle. On Tuesday, the officers along with Chadrayangutta corporator visited the office and decided to set up a gate at a new location.

Objecting to the new location, the owners of the shops near the RTA office said that the officials marked the new location to set up the gate in front of their shops.

"The office also lacks drinking water facility, proper toilets, road and even licence test track. There is also continuous sewage overflow in office premises. The other RTA offices in the city are well-maintained and have all facilities, but the Bandlaguda RTA office remains neglected," pointed Mahmood Makke.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahab, Chadrayangutta corporator said, "There are some illegal encroachments at the office. First, they would be cleared and the works of setting up a gate would be started." He further added a box-type drain at the nala present inside the RTA office would be constructed to ensure no sewage overflow.