Hyderabad: Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics inaugurated at Rail Nilayam

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Data Analytics at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Thursday.

The Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics is a state-of-the-art facility that has been set up to promote research and development in the area of data analytics for the Indian Railways. Ravi Padi, Regional General Manager, CRIS, Secunderabad and principal heads of departments, SCR were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Kumar Jain stated that the Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics is an important initiative by CRIS, which will help Indian Railways in enhancing the efficiency of its operations and services. The use of data analytics in the railways can help in further improving passenger experience, optimizing utilization of resources and enhancing overall efficiency of the railways, he added.

The centre will help to leverage the power of data analytics to improve operations, enhance the passenger experience and ensure the safety and security of passengers, he added.

The centre will bring together experts from the field of data analytics and railway technology to work on cutting-edge research projects aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the Indian Railways. The centre will work on several research projects related to data analytics including improving passenger experience through the analysis of customer feedback, optimizing the utilization of resources to reduce costs and improve efficiency and the development of predictive maintenance models for trains and infrastructure.