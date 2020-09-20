Hyderabad: Civic staff busy in MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter's marriage

Hyderabad: Locals expressed angst over the way several localities were neglected by the GHMC staff in recent days, most of whom are now shifted for sprucing up the entire stretch from the main road to the venue of Hyderabad MP's marriage function in Rajendranagar.



Even as Shastripuram in Rajendranagar mandal and its surrounding localities remained battered both because of rainfall and incomplete civic works for over a week, most of the workforce from the GHMC in the Circle was seen flocking to the hillock each morning for the past four days. According to locals, the hillock near Kings Colony which houses the lavish residence of MP, Asaduddin Owaisi would be the venue of the grand party of his second daughter's marriage on September 22.

Each time when the residents complained about Civic issues, they received a response from GHMC and other civic staff that they would not be able to serve, as they were being engaged for 'putting in order' everything before the marriage. "It is high time that the civic authorities should have improved the situation in the localities in view of incessant rains, which battered roads and lanes. You can see slush on roads and cesspools everywhere in localities including Shastripuram, Kings Colony, Owaisi Hills and B K Puram areas. Not only pedestrians at risk, but there is a danger of two-wheelers skidding," said Syed Shoukat Ali, an activist.

He pointed out that the roads were left without proper restoration by the contractors. "I cannot believe that these officials referred to as public servants yielded orders of leaders ignoring their responsibilities," he added.

Acknowledging that the workforce was now engaged in the a major event in the area, the Shastripuram's Sanitary Inspector (GHMC), Narsimhulu said that owing to this event all the workforce is now engaged and would take up a call only after two-three days. "For a couple of days or so there would be a disturbance and then labour will be back," he assured.