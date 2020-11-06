Hyderabad: Electric Vehicle manufacturing park coming up in Chandenvelle

Chandenvelle : The Telangana government has decided to set up two industrial parks as part of the new electric vehicle manufacturing and fuel storage policy. Electric vehicle manufacturing park will be set up in 1,600 acres in Chandenvelle, Ranga Reddy district and electric vehicle battery manufacturing parks in 500 acres in Divitipalle, Mahabubnagar district.

The government has announced that it will boost industries on a large scale through the new policy. KTR recently held discussions with Industries and State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) officials for setting up new parks. Chandenvelle has been selected as a suitable location for the electric vehicle manufacturing industry.

The place is located between the villages of Chandenvelle-Hayatabad-Sitarampur in Ranga Reddy district. In addition, Divitipalle has been identified for setting up an electric vehicle battery and other equipment manufacturing park. This space is made available under the auspices of TSIIC.

It is close to the capital, the airport and the national highway. The government is going to construct world-class infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water, for these parks. The government intends to provide sheds, joint facilities, waste treatment plants, exhibition-sales centers, training and logistics facilities for small industries.

Five companies have recently entered into agreements with the State government for the manufacture of electric vehicles. The government and companies will soon inspect the lands in Chandenvelle and Divitipalle. Land allotments will be completed later.