Hyderabad: Heavy showers in parts of City Rain forecast for six days

Begumpet: There was a sudden change of weather in the Twin Cities on Sunday, thanks to the cyclonic circulation over Chattisgarh during the last 24 hours. Although the sky was cloudy since the afternoon, heavens opened up since at around 2.30 pm. Heavy rain occurred in several City areas like Koti, Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Abids, Nampally, Bashirbagh, Lakdikapul, Liberty, Narayanaguda, Himayathnagar, King Koti, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Ameerpet.

There were showers in L B Nagar, Mansurabad, Nagole, Vanasthapilpuram, Hayathnagar, Abdullapurmet. Following the rain, there was power disruption in Chandanagar, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Raidurg.

The GHMC staff was alerted to be ready for deployment, if warranted. The forecast for City on June 28 said there will be one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Rain or thundershowers will occur towards evening or night on June 29, 30 and July 1. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershowers is likely on July 2 and 3.