Hyderabad: Malla Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav release fish seed in Shamirpet lake

Shamirpet: Labour and Employment Minister Ch. Malla Reddy on Wednesday participated in the fish seed distribution programme in the Shamirpet lake along with Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Development Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Thousands of fish seeds were released by them.

Reddy said the government was committed to strengthening the water bodies across the State, thus reviving the rural economy. There were 414 water bodies in Medchal district; the government plans to release one crore fish seeds in them.

He said the government wanted to strengthen business around the water bodies as that in turn strengthens the communities associated with fishing and related trades. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has envisioned the idea of strengthening water bodies to revive economic activities; which was giving great results. Many communities were getting benefited because of sufficient and surplus level in water bodies in the constituency and across the State".

The event was inaugurated by Yadav, who said the government was committed to welfare of fishermen and other communities depending on water bodies in a rural economic set-up. He stated that it was providing fishing nets, four-wheelers and other facilities to fishermen in the State. Local TRS leaders, MPTC and ZPTC members were present.