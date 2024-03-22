Hyderabad: MEIL launches ‘Tree Plantation Drive’ on World Forest Day

Hyderabad : On World Forest Day, the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation, in collaboration with the Sudha Reddy Foundation, announced the commencement of its pan-India tree plantation campaign. The campaign will take place across different branches, with MEIL teams aiming to plant 10 lakh trees of diverse native species spanning over 1,000 kilometres in strategic locations nationwide.

This plantation drive will cover highways, educational institutions, religious sites, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations. The foundations plan to intensify the campaign during the monsoon season, particularly in June, utilising the rains to ensure optimal growth and survival rates. The company is committed to providing long-term care for the trees through continuous monitoring until they reach maturity.

Director of MEIL and the Sudha Reddy Foundation chief,Sudha Reddy stated, "We believe in the power that trees possess. They enhance the greenery and health of communities. Our company values environmental conservation and social responsibility, aligning well with the tree-planting campaign. At MEIL, we are committed to making a tangible impact in the fight against climate change by collaborating with local communities. Over the next five years, we aim to plant five crore plants, with our initial target set at ten lakh plants in the first year."