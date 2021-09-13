Hyderabad: Missing 13-month-old girl found dead in water sump

A 13-month-old girl who went missing on Sunday morning was found dead in a water sump in her home here at Miyapur in Hyderabad.



Getting into details, the girl's parents, both rag pickers left their daughter in their neighbour's home and went out. When they returned home, the couple found their daughter missing. They searched for her in the nearby but failed to trace her following which the couple approached the police.



The police who registered a case and found the girl dead in the water sump. As there was no clarity in the couple's information, the police are investigating the case to learn if the girl accidentally fell into the sump or got killed.



The couple also alleged that a 12-year-old boy has taken their daughter away.

