Hyderabad: Narayana Murthy takes up Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Film director, actor and producer R Narayana Murthy has said that BRS MP J Santosh Kumar launched Green India Challenge with the inspiration from CM KCR’s brainchild Haritha Haram and taking forward the plantation programme like a movement in the country. He said that people all over the country are participating in this programme and protecting the environment.

Narayana Murthy said that plantation will help to check climate change and help receive abundant rainfall. Telangana State is flourishing under the leadership of CM KCR. He said that people migrated to other States for livelihoods in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Today, people from different States are migrating to Telangana for work. The film director thanked MP Santosh Kumar for giving him opportunity to participate in such a good programme- Green India Challenge. He expressed delight over planting saplings.