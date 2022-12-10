Hyderabad revs up for Formula E race as CP chairs key meet

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad gears up to host India's first Formula E race scheduled to take place on a picturesque track around Hussainsagar on February 11, 2023, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand chaired a meeting on Friday with the organisers.

Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), in collaboration with the Telangana government will organise the mega event that is expected to draw a footfall of 30,000 to 35,000 visitors from all over the globe.

The formulation E delegation led by Security Director Scott Anderson said that he was delighted to see the law-abiding citizens-cum-fans in Hyderabad which is in complete contrast when compared to the warrying mob behaviors at huge events in developed countries.

The sides deliberated on the blueprint of security deployment, traffic diversions, crowd management, contingency plans etc.

According to plan, FIA will provide internal security in the operating areas of support staff, restricted areas with the help of Team Agile group- a private security agency, while overall supervision and external security will be provided by the City Police, which will include anti-sabotage check teams, bomb disposal squads, traffic management, deployment of other specialised units.

This apart, installation of CCTV cameras along the 2.8 km circuit track and other necessary arrangements will also be made in time by the police and other security partners. Since this is an International event with a big, passionate fanbase – all logistic arrangements for the racers and support staff, other dignitaries are being done at various levels.

On the sidelines of the event, the organisers also plan to set up a fan village at People's plaza for which additional security cover has been sought. Commissioner said that the public safety is of paramount importance and highlighted the need for more ingress and exit points. "Strict tabs have to be there in the internal movement and all points must be manned with adequate and trained personnel "Ensure the passes, tickets are tamper-proof," he added.

"Hyderabad joins in on the action for the first time. Hosting this flagship event in the State demonstrates the innovation, ambition and determination of the state government to accelerate change towards an electric future. City police will extend all support and ensure security measures are elevated to the maximum," said Anand. The Formula-E Season 9 will kick off on January 14 in Mexico City and Hyderabad will host Round 4 on February 11, 2023. The members of the delegation included Suzy, operations, Paul, health & safety and Marco. Addl CP (L&O), Vikramsingh Mann, Addl CP Crimes & SIT, A R Srinivas, traffic, L&O DCPs and HMDA officials, representatives of Team agile group and other officers were present in the meeting.