Hyderabad: Rs 2 crore fined collected from drunk and drive check in March

A sum of Rs 1,99,56,300 was collected as fine from 1,859 drunk drivers in Hyderabad Commissionerate limits in March. Cases were booked against 1,917 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court imposed an imprisonment between two days to nine days for 58 persons among those include people who were caught by the police several times, they were sentenced to nine days of imprisonment. Around 10 persons were imposed seven-day imprisonment, 25 persons for five days, 20 persons for two days and 14 persons were asked to stand until the court time ends.

The fines are imposed by the court as per the new Motor Vehicle act. A sum of Rs 10,500 is being imposed as fine by courts on every person caught driving in an inebriated state.