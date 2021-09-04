Hyderabad: Talk show on creating 'Water Positive Cities' held

Hyderabad: With a need to have water positive city and for inviting every individual for water-positive means to replenish those dwindling levels of available water an open talk show on creating 'Water Positive Cities' held at Kondapur well organised by TEDxHyderabadSalon.

Three thought leaders Veeramalla Prakash Rao Chairman of Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation, Dr MV Murthy Hydrogeologist and Rama Chandrudu Environmental planner, participated and deliberated on the subject.

"Without measurement, there can be no minimization. Only when it is measured, we can know how much is being consumed. The aim of this is to sensitise people to use water more sparingly," opined Dr M V Murthy.

MV Rama Chandrudu emphasized how critical it was for individuals to take the onus of saving water and inspiring people around them to do as well. He also shared how he has stopped using harsh chemicals at his home thereby making it easier to recycle water. During the panel discussion where the panellists echoed the need for water positivity around everyone. They comprised Abdul Raheem, Sadar, Masjid e Dilawar Shah Begum; Kailash Agarwal, Trustee, Sree Krishna Goshala; Sridhar Yalamanchili, Ex-President, Gautami Enclave and Linga Reddy, President, Doyens Township. The four Panelists were assured to become water positivity mascots.

"It was a heart-warming moment to see everyone react with so much positivity, on seeing change and how everyone felt responsible for wanting to bring in small little changes, themselves," said Kalpana Ramesh "We want to bring people together, to contribute towards their local communities, as responsible citizens of their city, to spark off more action and change," said TEDx Hyderabad licensee and curator, Viiveck Verma.