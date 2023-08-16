Hyderabad: Task force nab suspects in social activist’s murder

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s task force, along with Bandlaguda police, continued raids at various locations in Pahadishareef, Shaheen Nagar, and surrounding areas to apprehend suspects allegedly involved in the murder of social activist Shaik Sayeed Bawazir.

Bawazir was allegedly murdered at an office located on the first floor of a building on Bandlaguda Road. The police earlier detained three persons in connection with the murder. Following the murder, City Police Commissioner C V Anand directed the Task Force to work with the Bandlaguda police and conduct an in-depth investigation into the case. Police teams have gone to other cities and towns following information about suspects hiding there.

The funeral of Bawazir was held on Saturday at Barkas playground. Several people attended the funeral prayers and the procession. The body was laid to rest at the Barkas graveyard on the Errakunta Road. Bawazir came into the limelight after he started making videos, raising civic issues plaguing the Jalpally municipality on social media. He was attacked previously by some persons for highlighting a few issues.

A day before his murder, he released a video claiming that he was receiving threatening phone calls and messages. In their police complaint the family named Jalpally municipality chairman Abdullah Sadi, AIMIM leader Ahmed Sadi, Ibrahim Bin Khalifa, and other local leaders. In a related development, family members of Ahmed Sadi alleged police harassment. They said police teams have been storming into their house late in the night.