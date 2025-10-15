Hyderabad Traffic Police launch crackdown on mobile phone use while driving

In response to a persistent and dangerous traffic violation, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have escalated their efforts with a focused enforcement drive against the use of mobile phones by motorists while driving or riding on two-wheelers. This move aims to curb distractions responsible for many road accidents.

The traffic authorities reported a staggering 80,555 cases booked for mobile phone usage while driving or riding from January 1 to October 12, 2025.

Highlighting the urgency, during the recent special enforcement drives on October 13 and 14 alone, 2,345 violations were recorded.

Joint Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, IPS, spearheading the traffic wing, personally appealed to motorists to refrain from this risky practice, emphasising that “No Call Is More Important Than a Life.”

In Hyderabad, using a handheld mobile phone while driving attracts a Rs 5,000 fine, with repeat offences potentially leading to higher penalties and case escalations. The police have consistently highlighted these dangers through various campaigns and stricter enforcement, leveraging AI-powered surveillance to detect violations.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police also called upon vigilant citizens to assist in curbing violations by reporting them through official social media channels, or via the Traffic Helpline (9010203626) and e-Challan helpdesk (8712661690). The intensified crackdown aligns with the broader traffic management and accident reduction goals.