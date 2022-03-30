Hyderabad: Traffic police to seize parked vehicles on roads & charge hefty fines

Hyderabad: City traffic additional police commissioner Ranganath on Tuesday warned that motorists who park their vehicles on roads for days will be heavily fined and their vehicles will be seized and auctioned.

In a statement here, Ranganath said "In several parts of the city, it was noticed that motorists going to their native places park their vehicles on roads for days causing exasperating traffic jam.

To ensure free movement of traffic, traffic police are forced to tow the parked vehicles to police stations.

Therefore, we have decided to seize the abandoned vehicles and continue the drive for a fortnight".

Ranganath appealed the motorists in the city not to leave their vehicles on roads for days causing traffic jam and save themselves from hefty penalty and seizure of vehicles.