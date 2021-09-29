Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions continue on Moosarambagh flyover

Traffic restrictions are still underway on the Moosarambagh flyover due to the release of water from the Musi river to the downstream. The entry of vehicles is restricted on the flyover due to the heavy rainfall and the subsequent floods in the city.



The police said that the traffic will be allowed on to the flyover after decrease of flood water in the area. The GHMC and the police officials, as a precautionary measure closed the Moosarambagh flyover and the bridge at Chaderghat on Tuesday afternoon.



Meanwhile, the Musi river is receiving heavy inflows following the heavy inflows to Himayatsagar and Osman Sagar. Due to the heavy rainfall in the city for the past few days, the inflows to the Himayatsagar and Osman Sagar are being continued and the excess water is released to the downstream.

