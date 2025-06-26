  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Shankarpally, Train Services Delayed

Hyderabad: Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Shankarpally, Train Services Delayed
x

Hyderabad: Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Shankarpally, Train Services Delayed

Highlights

A woman drove her car on railway tracks near Shankarpally, causing delays on the Shankarpally–Hyderabad train route. Railway workers and locals stopped her, and the police took her into custody. The car had no number plate. Train services resumed after a short disruption.

On Thursday, a woman drove her car onto railway tracks near Shankarpally, close to Kodangal Gate.

Railway workers saw the white car and tried to stop it. The woman looked like she had been drinking. She did not stop at first. Later, local people stopped the car and called the police.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) came and took the woman. The car had no number plate. It was removed from the tracks and taken to the police station.

Because of this, trains on the Shankarpally–Hyderabad route were delayed for some time.

The police are still checking the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick