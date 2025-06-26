Hyderabad: Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Shankarpally, Train Services Delayed

On Thursday, a woman drove her car onto railway tracks near Shankarpally, close to Kodangal Gate.

Railway workers saw the white car and tried to stop it. The woman looked like she had been drinking. She did not stop at first. Later, local people stopped the car and called the police.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) came and took the woman. The car had no number plate. It was removed from the tracks and taken to the police station.

Because of this, trains on the Shankarpally–Hyderabad route were delayed for some time.

The police are still checking the case.