HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath Takes Action Against Encroachment at Gangaram Pedda Cheruvu
HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath visits Gangaram Pedda Cheruvu to address encroachment and illegal dumping. Despite complaints and actions taken, dumping continues, and authorities are intensifying efforts to seize vehicles and hold responsible parties accountable.
HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath visited the Gangaram Pedda Cheruvu in Serlingampally, Chandnagar, in Ranga Reddy district. The local MLA Arekapudi Gandhi had filed a complaint stating that five acres of the reservoir had been encroached upon. Commissioner Ranganath visited the site and assured that action would be taken to protect the encroached water bodies. He mentioned that cases had been filed in the past for dumping in secured areas, and complaints have been made at the police station.
In December 2023, complaints were filed regarding dumping activities, and immediate action was taken. However, complaints have continued in recent months, leading to cases being filed at the Chandnagar police station. Despite this, dumping activities persist. The government and the Chief Minister are focusing on this issue, with plans to establish a dedicated police station to address such incidents.
Ranganath explained that dumping is the first step in encroaching on a water body. Construction debris is brought in, dumped, and spread out, which then allows further structures to be built, often without proper permissions.
To curb this, the HYDRAA Police Station will take action, not only by stopping the trucks but also by investigating the involvement of businessmen and plot owners in these activities. They will also check where the dumped material is coming from and ensure the vehicles are seized. Local police stations have been filing complaints and taking action, but the dumping has not stopped.
To address the issue, authorities need to investigate the root causes and identify those responsible. In the meantime, local police are seizing vehicles involved in dumping activities. Recently, the Disaster Relief Force (DRF) has seized 10 to 15 vehicles in the past two months. Authorities are committed to taking legal action against the offenders and pursuing further court proceedings.