Jubilee Hills Assembly By-Poll 2025: Nomination Process & Schedule

Nominations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll have begun.

Independent candidate Siliveru Srikanth has already filed two sets of nominations. Candidates can submit their papers until the deadline.

Returning Officer P Sairam issued the gazette notification for the by-poll at the R.O. office in Shaikpet.

The police made tight security arrangements at the office. Visitors faced some inconvenience as entry was restricted.

By-Poll Schedule

Nominations start

Last date to submit nominations: October 21

Scrutiny of nominations: October 22

Withdrawal of candidature: October 13