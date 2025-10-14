Live
Jubilee Hills Assembly By-Poll 2025: Nomination Process & Schedule
Highlights
Nominations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll have begun. Independent candidate Siliveru Srikanth files nominations.
Nominations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll have begun.
Independent candidate Siliveru Srikanth has already filed two sets of nominations. Candidates can submit their papers until the deadline.
Returning Officer P Sairam issued the gazette notification for the by-poll at the R.O. office in Shaikpet.
The police made tight security arrangements at the office. Visitors faced some inconvenience as entry was restricted.
By-Poll Schedule
Nominations start
Last date to submit nominations: October 21
Scrutiny of nominations: October 22
Withdrawal of candidature: October 13
