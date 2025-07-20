Kazipet railway mfg. unit work making fast progress: Rly Min

Kazipet: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy jointly inspected the upcoming Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet and praised its rapid progress and transformative potential. Built with an investment of Rs 500 crore, the factory is poised to start full-scale operations by 2026, fulfilling a decades-old public demand in Warangal.

The Railway Minister said the facility, described by officials as a “mega factory,” will not only manufacture railway coaches and engines but also handle design and production for metro trains. This ushers in cutting-edge technology to the heart of Telangana. Minister Vaishnav expressed satisfaction over the pace of construction and reiterated the central government’s focus on modernizing the state’s railway infrastructure.

Vaishnav reaffirmed his commitment to improving railway infrastructure in Telangana through initiatives such as Vande Bharat trains, station modernisation, and enhanced connectivity. His direct supervision of the construction of Kazipet’s RMU demonstrated the central government’s dedication to completing the project on time.

During the visit, the Union Railway Minister engaged with South Central Railway officials to discuss plans for doubling railway capacity in Telangana.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, speaking to the media on Saturday, during the inspection, said, “On behalf of Warangal district and the entire Telangana state, we extend heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for realizing the people’s long-standing dream.” Reddy recalled that proposals for a coach factory in Warangal date back nearly 40 years, with former PM PV Narasimha Rao initiating early efforts. The vision gained momentum under Prime Minister Modi, who personally laid the foundation stone for the unit. He mentioned that the RMU will create direct jobs for approximately 3,000 individuals and will generate numerous indirect job opportunities through related sectors such as transportation, design, and maintenance.

In addition to the RMU, Kishan Reddy highlighted the central government’s approval of the textile industry and renovation of historic structures such as the mantapa in Warangal’s pillared temple. He also recalled the development of 40 railway stations across Telangana, all of which are being upgraded to reflect local heritage and offer improved passenger amenities.

The Center has completed half of the Warangal Ring Road project, and Reddy emphasized the need for an airport in Warangal to complement the region’s growing infrastructure. He mentioned that repeated appeals were made to former CM KCR and have continued under the current Congress government to acquire the necessary land for aviation facilities.

Responding to critics who question what the BJP government has delivered for Telangana, Reddy stated, “Those who doubt should come and see the development firsthand. The transformation under Modi’s leadership is visible and undeniable.”

Kishan Reddy responded to a question by stating that, according to the RR policy implemented by the state government, they can recommend job placement for individuals who have given their land for the project.

This will be considered, as has been done in other areas during project implementation.