KCR extends Sankranti greetings

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao greeted people of the State on the eve of Sankranti. He said, “Sankranti is a special festival for farmers. Starting with Bhogi, followed by Sankranti and Kanuma are special occasions for agriculture-based village culture.

Houses get decorated with crop after the end of the harvest season farmers get; brings happiness on their faces.” KCR emphasised that the BRS government prioritised the development of agriculture and allied sectors, with farmer welfare as a key focus. He highlighted initiatives such as 24-hour free quality electricity, irrigation through canals, and crop support. Additionally, he praised the effective implementation of schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema.

Rao said, “The encouragement and financial support provided by the BRS government to caste professions, which were the backbone of agriculture and the rural economy, had filled lives of all sections with splendour of Sankranti like never before.”