KCR receives first copy of book on P V Narasimha Rao

Ranga Reddy: The first copy of 'Veyi Padagala Medhavi', a book written by senior journalist Velajala Chandrashekar on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, was handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao here on Saturday.

The Telangana government has been conducting the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister late P V Narsimha Rao in the State. Earlier, Chandrasekhar Rao gave a call to writers, poets, journalists and literary persons to give wide publicity to former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao's life and his services to the country.

On this occasion, Velajala Chandrashekar said taking K Chandrasekhar Rao call as an inspiration, he wrote a series of articles on former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao in social media touching upon several related things. "As Chandrasekhar Rao inspired me to do so, it is my duty to hand over the first copy of the book to the Chief Minister," he said. He also said that the book a compilation of several things of PV Narsimha Rao's unparalleled knowledge, intelligence and intellectual properties. He said Surabhi Educational Society, chairperson Vani Devi had published the book 'Veyi Padagala Medhavi'.