Kishan Reddy lauds achievements of GSI

Kolkata / Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy participated in the 175th Foundation Day celebrations of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), which were held on Tuesday at the GSI headquarters in Kolkata. During his speech, he highlighted GSI's significant contributions to identifying the country's natural mineral resources and its efforts in mitigating climate change and natural disasters.

He noted that GSI has undertaken numerous innovative projects, including the development of modern technologies necessary to realise the vision of a developed India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the exploration of critical minerals.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy praised GSI for its 175 years of expertise, modern technology, and progressive strategies and programs that support the goals of a self-reliant India. Earlier, he also attended the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, in Kolkata. "In the last ten years, India has emerged as the fifth-largest economy in the world. Just as Vande Bharat trains are running across the country, our economy is also gaining momentum. This growth can be attributed to the economic reforms implemented by the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," stated Kishan Reddy. He emphasised that the Bharat Chamber of Commerce has been a direct witness to India’s transformation from British rule in 1900 to its current status as an independent nation and a global power.