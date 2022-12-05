KTR pens letter to youth preparing for govt jobs

Hyderabad: State IT, Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao has penned a letter to youth of the State urging them to focus on preparation to bag government jobs in view of the large number of vacancies notified recently. He stated that Telangana would etch its name in the nation's history as the only State to fill over 2.25 lakh government jobs within a span of nine years.

He claimed that the TRS government has filled jobs more than it had promised in its election manifesto. As against the promised one lakh jobs in the manifesto,1.35 lakh jobs were successfully filled in the first term of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said.

During the current second term the government is in the process of filling 90,000 jobs. The State Public Service Commission has already issued notification for 32,000 jobs till now, he said. The notifications for jobs in Gurukul educational institutions would be issued soon, KTR added.

The minister said that 95 per cent of all government jobs are reserved for local candidates as per the Presidential Order. The age limit for jobs was relaxed by the government.

KTR said the spirit of Telangana movement has been realised with the new zonal system introduced by the CM. He added that jobs in several departments were regularised too.

New methods were adopted by the government to expedite the process of recruitment. Besides the PSC, the process was decentralized by recruiting through the Police Recruitment Board, Gurukul educational institutions, and other boards, he said.

Reminding the youth of the allegations leveled against the recruitment process adopted by the PSC before Telangana was formed, the Minister said after formation of the State and TRS government, every post is being filled in a transparent manner as per the orders given by CM.

"Interviews for Group-I jobs were scrapped to avoid any form of discrimination. Now, in sharp contrast to the earlier times, there are no controversies over the recruitment process".

KTR informed youth that besides government jobs, the government extended complete support in providing a mammoth number of jobs in the private sector. Till now, over 17 lakh job opportunities have been created in the sector.

Not stopping at that, the minister said, the government created a robust startup ecosystem to encourage innovative ideas of youth. As part of this, T-Hub, T-Works, WE Hub, TSIC, were established.

He said that the TRS public representatives in their personal capacity have set up coaching centres and provided other resources to youth preparing for government jobs. Various government departments too are providing coaching to unemployed youth. Added to this, government libraries were equipped with books and other facilities. Conveying best wishes to the youth preparing for the government jobs, Minister urged them to utilise the available resources.