MLC Alugubelli, TSUTF, SFI, DYFI condole Yechury’s passing away

Hyderabad: Teachers MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy and Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) condoled the death of CPM general secretary Sitharam Yechury. In a statement on Thursday, Narsireddy termed his demise a great loss to the progressive democratic people movements. TSUTF president and general secretary K Jangaiah and Chava Ravi said that Yechury has an inseparable relation with the struggles of teachers and the education sector. He recalled inspiring addresses Yechury gave in the United Teachers Federation (UTF) state-level meetings in the United Andhra Pradesh and national conventions of the state STFI on education as the president of SFI and CPM Politburo member.

Further, he recalled how Yechury took an active role as Rajya Sabha MP during UPA-I in drafting the National Curriculum Framework and Right to Education. Also, he opposed National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) by highlighting centralisation, commercialisation and religion getting a central stage with it and making access to education a distant dream for the poor.

Besides, he had called to fight against pension privatisation, going in the name of the National Pension Policy. The TSUTF State Committee has paid rich tributes recalling his services and extended condolences to his family members.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) Telangana State Committee expressed condolences on the sudden demise of CPI general secretary Sitharam Yechury terming it a great loss for the country. He fought for the rights of underprivileged sections and the poor, said SFI State president RL Murch, general secretary T Nagaraju, and vice-president Rajani.