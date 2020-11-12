Most advanced solid waste management in place: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao said here on Thursday that Hyderabad now has the country's most advanced municipal solid waste collection, transport and treatment system. 'No other metro town has been fitted with such a facility.'

As many as 55 advanced compactors for trash collection and transportation were flagged off by the minister. For the first time, these vehicles are being introduced in the region. In addition, he also opened a new transfer station at Sanjeevaiah Park. Speaking on the occasion KTR claimed that the government has developed an advanced system for the collection, transport and treatment of garbage, including fleet and transfer stations. The move is part of an advanced municipal solid waste management system to make Hyderabad a global city.

Under the initiative, all the old and rickety garbage trucks would be replaced with advanced compactors in the city in a month, the Minister said.

M Gowtham Reddy, CEO of Ramky, said KTR had visited the transfer station at Krishnakanth Park a year back and expressed unhappiness with the state of conditions. "He instructed us to run the entire transfer stations in closed sheds in order to prevent inconvenience for residents in the neighbouring areas. Therefore, modern transfer stations were coming up throughout the area' Reddy said.

HiMSW Limited's MSW Collection & Transport Project in Hyderabad is India's most technologically advanced and environment-friendly MSW collection and transport system. With this, the city has the most advanced MSW management system in the country, coupled with the newly inaugurated Waste to Energy Facility, and is comparable to the best in the world.

The project comprises a city-wide network of fully mechanised Secondary Collection and Transport Points (SCTPs); select strategically placed transfer stations serving larger catchments; and most new, technology-enabled fleet of high-capacity waste collection, containment, and transport vehicles.

The deployed fleet is focused on large-capacity (35 GVW) Benz vehicles with fully integrated IOT sensors, telemetry and advanced protection systems such as the driver awareness system, as well as numerous other developments in safety and performance. This is the first time that such smart vehicles, coupled with portable self compactors (PSCs) with a capacity of 20 cubic metres and hermetically sealed waste containers, with a capacity of 24 cubic metres, are being used in the country for safe waste transport.

On a 24/7 basis, a dedicated command & control Center remotely controls and reports on the performance of this intelligent waste collection and transport system. Hyderabad bagged 17th position in Swachh Survekshan, compared to other cities with over 40 lakh population in the country, and the idea is to further enhance the ranking, he said.

The decentralisation of transfer stations would help to collect and transport urban waste more efficiently. As many as 90 mini Collection and Transfer Points (CTPs) are being set up by GHMC. Ten have already been set up. This would make the Swachh Auto Tippers collect the waste from the colonies and dump the same at the mini CTPs at 17 transfer stations across the area, doing away with the earlier practice of dumping the waste. The advanced compactors will collect the waste from secondary collections and transport points. One compactor truck will clear the waste collected by 30 Swachh Auto tippers a day, said Reddy















