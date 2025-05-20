National nutritional security possible with tuber crops

Hyderabad: Telangana Horticultural University Vice Chancellor Dr Danda Raji Reddy, along with representatives from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), emphasised the importance of cultivating tuber crop vegetables.

The V-C said that this practice not only contributes to nutritional security in the country but also generates employment and export opportunities.

He spoke at the two-day 25th Annual Group Meeting of the All-India Coordinated Research Project on Tuber Crops which took place at the College of Horticulture, Rajendranagar, co-organised by the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute of Kerala and the Vegetable Research Station of Telangana.

Dr Reddy highlighted that tuber crops hold promise for coping with climate change and ensuring nutritional security while providing high income for farmers. He mentioned that these crops can be grown in various cropping systems, including backyards.

By developing new short-duration varieties, connecting them to Farmer Producer Organisations, and promoting cultivation within 50 km of every town in the country, their availability to consumers can be significantly enhanced.

He also noted that if large-scale processing industries are established to boost exports and if technology that improves yield, productivity is made available to farmers, there could be revolutionary changes in tuber crop cultivation in India.

A recent study indicated that the average monthly income for farmer families cultivating horticultural crops ranges from Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 as against other crops yielding only Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

Deputy Director General of the ICAR, Dr Sanjay Kumar Singh, addressing as the chief guest, urged scientists to develop and provide bio-fortified varieties rich in nutrients to farmers. He advocated for a reduction in the use of chemicals, fertilisers, and other inputs, suggesting that cultivation would be more profitable if locally available organic fertilisers and botanicals were utilised.

Compared to other countries, India’s productivity of tuber crops remains low, and he called for intensified research to enhance this productivity.

ICAR Assistant Director General Dr Sudhakar Pandey noted that tuber crops rank as the third most significant crop globally, following rice and pulses, accounting for 4.6 to 5 percent of vegetables worldwide. He mentioned that 155 varieties have been released thus far and that research is ongoing on high-density methods, alongside the development of varieties resistant to viral diseases. Dr G Baiju, Director of the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute in Trivandrum, stated that the cultivation area for tuber crops will increase significantly in the future if varieties that are high-yielding, short-term, and water-efficient are developed for local climatic conditions. He emphasised that tuber crops can provide a more balanced diet compared to cereals and millets.

Dr Sheikh N Meera, Director of Zone 10, ICAR, ATARI, pointed out that valuable tuber crops have been neglected over the last six to seven decades due to the focus on rice and other grains. He reiterated that tuber crops are nutrient-rich and resilient to climate change.

He advocated for the establishment of smart clusters for tuber crops, improved storage options, crop branding, and support for self-help groups to enhance marketing.

Furthermore, BSKKV Dapoli, Maharashtra, received the award for Best AICRP Tuber Crop Centre for 2024-25. Among those achieving high revenue generation, the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, ranked first, followed by Dapoli in Maharashtra in second place and Navsari Agricultural University in Gujarat in third place.