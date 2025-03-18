Live
OU reaffirms commitment to reservation policies in review meeting
Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday organised a review meeting with the Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to upholding the Rule of Reservation (ROR) and addressing service matters concerning its SC/ST employees.
According to OU officials, key highlights of the meeting included comprehensive presentations where Professor M Kumar provided an overview of Osmania University, while Registrar Professor highlighted the commission’s scrutiny and recommendations, scholarship enhancement, employee engagement and a few more.
“OU is deeply committed to upholding the principles of social justice and ensuring equitable opportunities for all its employees and students,” stated Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor, OU.