Patent granted for method to integrate pollen motifs in textile industry

Hyderabad: The Patent Office of the Government of India has officially granted Patent No. 569655 to Shivani Chilukuri and Dr. A. Vijaya Bhasker Reddy for their groundbreaking invention titled “A Method of Paragamanjari to Integrate Pollen Motifs in the Textile Industry.”

This pioneering work was conducted at the Palynology and Plant Systematics Laboratory, Department of Botany, Osmania University.

The patent application was submitted on September 13, 2024, and it received official approval on August 7, 2025, resulting in an impressively swift turnaround of just 11 months.

This rapid approval highlights the invention’s novelty, scientific merit, and industrial potential. The Paragamanjari method is an innovative approach that draws inspiration from palynology, the study of pollen grains, to incorporate intricate pollen-based motifs into textile designs.

By merging botanical science with textile technology, this method opens new avenues for sustainable, nature-inspired fashion and fabric aesthetics. In response to this achievement, the inventors stated that the grant of the patent reflects the power of interdisciplinary research and the potential of biological art forms to enhance industrial design.