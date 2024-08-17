Poor maintenance, high fees at Metro parking lots irk commuters

Hyderabad: With L&T Metro Rail starting to collect parking fees from commuters, passengers have expressed mixed opinions. Many are calling for improved parking facilities near metro stations, while others are urging metro authorities to introduce feeder bus services for added convenience.

L&T Metro Rail Limited recently announced the introduction of parking fees at Nagole and Miyapur metro stations. Starting August 25, parking fees will be implemented at Nagole metro station, followed by Miyapur on September 1.

A trial run was recently conducted at Nagole metro station to test the new system. The parking facilities will offer organised parking with clearly demarcated areas for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, enhanced amenities such as bio-toilets, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, on-ground security, and convenient app-based payment options, including QR codes.

Daily metro rail commuters have raised concerns about the ethics of implementing paid parking, citing several issues. They argue that the parking facilities are poorly maintained, with inadequate lighting and a lack of sheds in the parking areas. Additionally, they pointed out that the parking charges are higher than the metro fare itself. Many commuters suggest that instead of introducing parking fees, the metro authorities should focus on increasing the frequency of trains and adding more coaches to accommodate the growing number of passengers.

Robin, a metro commuter, said, “The metro parking areas are poorly maintained, with inadequate security and no proper sheds—just open ground. At some metro stations in the city, they are already charging for parking, but there is no proper upkeep. The situation is the same at the two stations where they plan to implement a paid system, so why would passengers be willing to pay when the facilities are lacking. Instead of imposing charges, it would be better if metro officials introduced feeder buses, similar to those in Delhi, to help commuters reach the metro stations without relying on personal vehicles. While there are shuttle services at a few stations in our city, their frequency is very low.”

Mounika, a daily metro commuter, stated, “Metro officials have planned to implement parking fees without first increasing the frequency of trains or adding extra coaches. The parking charges are higher than the metro fares themselves, Rs 10 for two hours for two-wheelers and Rs 30 for four-wheelers, with an additional Rs 5 and Rs 15, respectively, for every extra hour.

Most metro passengers are employees, and the parking fees will end up costing more than the metro fare. It would be better if they came up with another solution.”