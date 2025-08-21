‘Proposals worth Rs 700 cr for SC/ST welfare submitted to govt’

Hyderabad: The State Tribal Affairs Department (ST Sub Plan) has prepared proposals worth Rs 700 crore and submitted them to the Government. The funds will be utilised for the development of roads and other infrastructure in all tribal hamlets (tandas) and dwellings across the state, said SC, ST, Minority and Disabled Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar. Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister said that all steps are being taken to secure funds from the Centre meant for the development of SC and ST departments.

He stated that he had met the Union Tribal Affairs Minister in Delhi several times and requested the release of ST Sub Plan funds. The Minister said that the state government is taking all steps to provide quality food facilities in all SC and ST residential schools in the state. He said that in the past, the use of aluminum cooking utensils in hostels had caused many problems, and stainless steel utensils are being supplied in their place.

He also said that a special committee under the leadership of the District Collector has been formed at the district and mandal levels to monitor the quality of food from time to time. He said that steps are being taken to ensure that no problems arise anywhere by visiting the hostels with the officers of MRO, MPDO, DMHO and other departments at the mandal level.

The Minister said that a common diet is being implemented in all the hostels in the state, and arrangements are being made to procure vegetables, eggs, chicken and other items required for this through transparent tenders at the district level.