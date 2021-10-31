QR Code released inviting donations for Yadadri temple gold plating

Hyderabad: Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer N Geeta Reddy on Saturday released QR Code in the presence of Chandra Prakash I, Zonal Manager, Indian Bank, Hyderabad Zone, inviting donations for gold plating of Yadadri temple gopuram. The EO said the devotees can now donate money through all payments apps such as phonepe, Google Pay, PayTM and other apps using QR Code.

It should be noted here that the State government has decided for gold tapering of the sikhara of the sanctum sanctorum of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore, and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led the way by donating one kg gold.

Indian Bank is one of the leading Public sector banks with a total business of 9.30 lakh crores and a net profit of Rs 3005.00 crores as on March 2021. Bank is having a network of 5,808 branches across the country, including 75 branches in Hyderabad and 155 branches in Telangana.