Raja Rai Rayan Devdi Gadiya in Shalibanda is ready to chime once again

Shalibanda: As part of restoration of clock towers in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up repairs and beautification works of Raja Rai Rayan Devdi Gadiyal (clock tower) located in Shalibanda.



According to officials, GHMC has taken up the works to restore and renovate the old clocks towers across the city, and those at Murgi Chowk and M J Market and some other places had been completed. The city over a dozen clock towers. GHMC handles operation and maintenance of these structures.

The then Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, issued instructions to the GHMC officials to take up restoration and renovation of all the clocks towers in the city. He passed the orders after visiting the clock tower at Shalibanda in February 2019.

The renovation works of Raja Rai Rayan Devdi Gadiyal started a week ago. As the years passed, a huge banyan tree has grown up from the tower and owing to lack of maintenance, the major part of the tower has been damaged. The entire tower appears to be in a dilapidated state and none of the clocks is working. The tree is also obstructing public view.

According to a GHMC officer, as part of the renovation works, the tree was chopped off from the tower. Meanwhile a small portion of the tower near the door was encroached by a puncture shop, was also cleared and while other sections were being removed from encroachment.

"Already notices have been issued to the encroachers and soon they will be removed by the department," said an official. Following the repair works of structure, the patchwork and the remains which were used during the works were being removed to give it finesse and smoothness and the entire tower was being renovated by using limestone, which is prepared near Nampally railway station.

The two doors of the tower would also be repaired and the entire renovation works would be completed within next 3 months, he added. The Raja Rai Rayan Devdi Gadiyal has clocks on all 4 sides and a bell. The uniqueness of the clock is it displays time in numerals of four languages including English, Hindi, Roman and Telugu.