Live
- Fake identity racket busted in Delhi, three arrested with stash of fraudulent documents
- Probe errors in MHT-CET exam paper; ensure students do not suffer: Congress
- Liverpool FC to celebrate 20th league title with victory parade on May 26
- Samrat Chaudhary slams Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav over liquor prohibition law in Bihar
- WBSSC recruitment case: Hearing on contempt-of-court petition postponed to May 1
- Delhi Assembly Speaker, Kerala MLAs discuss welfare of elderly
- Covid-19 vaccines have no lasting impact on metabolic health: Study
- NSA detainee Amritpal involved in drug smuggling, alleges Akali Dal leader
- Shiv Sena MLA seeks action against Cong leader for 'anti-national, terrorist-supporting' remarks
- BJP’s ‘Janakrosha Yatra’ must be against the Centre: DCM DK Shivakumar
Remarkable Journey of Adarsh Kandika: A Story of Triumph and Transformation
Adarsh Kandika’s inspiring journey as a writer, athlete, lawyer, and CEO shows the power of hard work, dedication, and a positive mindset.
Adarsh Kandika’s journey is very inspiring. He worked hard to be successful as a writer, athlete, lawyer, business leader, and CEO.
Athletic Achievements
Adarsh is really good at Woodball, a sport he loves. He was chosen to play for the Indian Woodball Team and took part in big tournaments like the Woodball World Cup and the Malaysian International Championship. He won against players from countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Colombia. Over the years, he has won many national medals, including gold and silver at the National Woodball Championship.
Education and Writing
Adarsh has a strong education background, holding degrees in B.A, B.Com, MBA, and LLB (Hons). He has written three books: Indian Culture and Evolution, Medical Negligence, and others. He has been recognised with the Best Research Scholar Award and has spoken at global events at Oxford and Cambridge universities.
Awards and Recognition
Throughout his career, Adarsh has received many awards, including the National Youth Icon Award and the KarmaVeer Chakra Award. He was also named the youngest international Woodball player from South India and appointed as a Climate Ambassador by the International Youth Committee.
Social Impact
Adarsh started The Immovables Youth Society to help young people get involved in global opportunities. He also created Team of Mahatma, a project that encourages young people to take part in social causes. As the CEO of Centralized Legal Network Solutions (CLNS), he introduced the One Rupee initiative, which makes legal services and education affordable for everyone.
A Message for the Youth
Adarsh’s story teaches us that with hard work, determination, and a positive attitude, anything is possible. He says, "Your background doesn’t define you. Your vision does." His journey inspires others to chase their dreams, no matter what challenges they face.
Adarsh Kandika keeps inspiring young people, showing that with dedication, great things can be achieved.